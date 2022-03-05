LPL Financial LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.66% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the third quarter worth $7,450,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

LFEQ stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $44.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.

