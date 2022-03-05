Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT Lowered to $23.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZR. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.32. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

