Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

