LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €787.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €787.00 ($884.27) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s previous close.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €880.00 ($988.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($943.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($949.44) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €808.73 ($908.68).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €577.80 ($649.21) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €696.02 and a 200 day moving average of €679.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.