Lympo (LYM) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $367,937.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

