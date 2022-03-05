Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 26,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 32,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

