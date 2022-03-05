MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,287 shares of company stock worth $4,065,991. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 281,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,975. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

