Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 12,026,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,959,768. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 341,243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Macy’s by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Macy’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

