Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS opened at $163.84 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $203.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

