Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

MGNI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,190. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 981,296 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

