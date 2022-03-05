Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,241 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maiden were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MHLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maiden by 20,988.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 52,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 150,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maiden by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 571,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Maiden by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 474,607 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

