Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.52 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $2.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MANU traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 949,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 218,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Manchester United by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 186,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter valued at $3,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

