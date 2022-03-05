Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Issues Earnings Results

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:MCS traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 157,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Marcus has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
About Marcus
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
