Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

