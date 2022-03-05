MarketPeak One Day Trading Volume Reaches $223,122.00 (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104732 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

