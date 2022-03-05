Marks Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Marks Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,662 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.
