Marks Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $45.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.