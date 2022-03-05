Marks Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN stock traded down $45.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,309.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
