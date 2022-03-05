Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $113.38 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

