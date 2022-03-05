Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMBL shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

