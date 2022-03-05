Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 102,077 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 34.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 26.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $6.07 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($115.82) to GBX 6,527 ($87.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.29) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($97.95) to GBX 6,000 ($80.50) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,738.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

