Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AC Immune by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 287,768 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AC Immune by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in AC Immune by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 318,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Several research firms have commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

