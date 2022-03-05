Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STFC. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $61,718,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,047,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,975,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,163,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,380,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

