Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $2,362,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at $1,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 136.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $852.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

