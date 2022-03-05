Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,681 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in XPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,400 shares of company stock worth $17,692,402 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

