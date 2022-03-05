Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. 2,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

