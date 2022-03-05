Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 60,600 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.