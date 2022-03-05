MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $3,322,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

