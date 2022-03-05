Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $20.12. Materialise shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 5,194 shares trading hands.

The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Materialise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,247,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Materialise by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Materialise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

