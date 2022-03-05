Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $20.12. Materialise shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 5,194 shares trading hands.
The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
