MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Short Interest Update

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCCX remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,658. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. MCX Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

About MCX Technologies (Get Rating)

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

