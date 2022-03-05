Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 6.6%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 102,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 35,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Several research firms have commented on MDNA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$101.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

