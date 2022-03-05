Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 128.1% in February

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MDIBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

