Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $3,180,677.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $3,922,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,716 shares of company stock worth $59,881,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $150.15 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

