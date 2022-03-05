Megacoin Market Cap Reaches $171,278.48 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $171,278.48 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00264188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,875,195 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

