Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.44 ($3.07).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.95) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Melrose Industries stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 121.30 ($1.63). The stock had a trading volume of 19,506,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,626. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.09 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider David Lis purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($62,458.07). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($66,979.74).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

