Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MBWM opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

