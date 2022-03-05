Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MESA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 585,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

