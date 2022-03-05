Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $200.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.22 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

