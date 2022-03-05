Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.06 ($11.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.46) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.35) target price on Metro in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €7.90 ($8.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 million and a P/E ratio of 71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.91. Metro has a 1 year low of €9.40 ($10.56) and a 1 year high of €12.30 ($13.82).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

