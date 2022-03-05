Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.54

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.54 and traded as high as C$68.50. Metro shares last traded at C$68.36, with a volume of 365,638 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

