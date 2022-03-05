Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Universal were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after buying an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after buying an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 862,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

