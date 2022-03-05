Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.27. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

