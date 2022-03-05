Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 4,848 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gogo were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gogo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGO opened at $16.39 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

