Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,481 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $396,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,801. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

