Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 6,431 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GoPro were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.23 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

