Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Mexco Energy stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.38. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $118,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

