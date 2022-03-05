MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MCHVY stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. MGM China has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.50.
MGM China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.