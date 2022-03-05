MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MCHVY stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $7.31. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. MGM China has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

MGM China Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

