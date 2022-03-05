MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $667,734.11

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $667,734.11 and approximately $228.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00072412 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 448,909,441 coins and its circulating supply is 171,607,513 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

