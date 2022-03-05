Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSVB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

