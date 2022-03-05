Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 106,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fluor by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 365,936 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.81. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

