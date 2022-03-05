Millennium Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 59.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

